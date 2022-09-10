Opsens (TSE:OPS) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

TSE OPS opened at C$2.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$298.03 million and a PE ratio of -46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.19. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.74.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opsens will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

