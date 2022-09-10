Credit Suisse Group Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.36.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.98. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Insiders bought a total of 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

