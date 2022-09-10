Moneta Gold’s (ME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Moneta Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$4.70 price objective for the company.

Moneta Gold Price Performance

Shares of ME opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$180.57 million and a P/E ratio of -14.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Moneta Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.97.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

