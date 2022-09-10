Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CSFB dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.24.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.21. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

