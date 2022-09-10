Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$7.75 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE:LUN opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.98.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,962,780.26. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,962,780.26. Insiders have purchased 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

