CSFB Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. National Bankshares lowered Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.24.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

