CSFB Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

LUN stock opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.40 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Insiders purchased a total of 1,008,300 shares of company stock worth $9,712,300 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

