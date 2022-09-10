CSFB Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUN. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.36.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,962,780.26. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,008,300 shares of company stock worth $9,712,300 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

