BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$44.00 Price Target for Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price target on Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENGH. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enghouse Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.70.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 9.9 %

ENGH opened at C$29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$23.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.96.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enghouse Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,785. In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$380,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$380,700. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,785.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.