Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CSFB from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.24.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

