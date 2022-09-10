Analysts Set HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Target Price at $1,013.33

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,013.33.

HMSVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

HomeServe Price Performance

HomeServe stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. HomeServe has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

