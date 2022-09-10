ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Lowered to C$6.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.07.

Shares of ABCT opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$554.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.99. ABC Technologies has a 12 month low of C$4.48 and a 12 month high of C$8.83.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

