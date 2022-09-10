ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Lowered to C$6.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABCT. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.07.

Shares of TSE:ABCT opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$554.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.99. ABC Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.48 and a 52 week high of C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

