Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $41.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

MAIN stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

