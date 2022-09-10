Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$39.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE RUS opened at C$28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.99. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$36.91.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

About Russel Metals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

