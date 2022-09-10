Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $11.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBNH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Clarus Securities dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $10.20.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 204.64% and a negative net margin of 46.89%. Research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

