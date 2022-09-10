Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$13.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 21.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.59. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.41 and a 12 month high of C$13.15.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

