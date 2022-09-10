Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Price Target at C$196.00

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$196.00.

GSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

GSY opened at C$127.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 25.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$95.00 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$251.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.9799989 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

