Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $4.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 292,510 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 609,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 50,381 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 5.5 %

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $859.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

