Reviewing Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) & Its Peers

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 146 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 382 2546 4703 60 2.58

Profitability

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 174.33%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.40% -1,497.77% -11.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.20 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.26

Stronghold Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.