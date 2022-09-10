Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $39.25

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 389,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KOD stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

