RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $40.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $776.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.