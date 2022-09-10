Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 427 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSVS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vesuvius Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 340.97. The firm has a market cap of £940.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.54. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 282.37 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 560 ($6.77).

Vesuvius Cuts Dividend

Vesuvius Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is presently 40.77%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

