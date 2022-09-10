Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $26.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.69. Expensify has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $94,496.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,623.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,097 shares of company stock worth $282,504. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $13,178,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Expensify by 20.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $68,842,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

