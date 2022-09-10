Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $12.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LICY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Li-Cycle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.59. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 461.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 66.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at $12,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Further Reading
