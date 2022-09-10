Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Shares Up 16.3%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) shares shot up 16.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

See Also

