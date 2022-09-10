Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Up 5.8%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 2,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.