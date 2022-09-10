JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,500” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Wednesday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a one year high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £673.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,322.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 904.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.55.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

