Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 7.9%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,765,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

