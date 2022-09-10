Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.23) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 2.8 %

AUTO stock opened at GBX 658.40 ($7.96) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 613.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

