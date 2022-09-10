Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,275 ($63.74).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,292 ($51.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1,773.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,228.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,306.18. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

