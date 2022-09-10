EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading 1.8% Higher

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.
