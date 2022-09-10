EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading 1.8% Higher

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

EV Biologics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

About EV Biologics

(Get Rating)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.