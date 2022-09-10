Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading Up 27.9%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) shares were up 27.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.46 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.05). Approximately 3,913,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 923,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Mode Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.17.

About Mode Global

(Get Rating)

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mode Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mode Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.