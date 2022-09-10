Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 5,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 129.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the period.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

