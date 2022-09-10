SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €8.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) has been given a €8.40 ($8.57) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

ETR SGL opened at €7.60 ($7.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $928.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.10. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of €10.78 ($11.00).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.