MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €223.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €223.00 ($227.55) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

ETR MTX opened at €170.65 ($174.13) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €183.58 and a 200-day moving average of €188.62.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

