UBS Group Reiterates “€155.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €158.10 ($161.33) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €143.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.14.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

