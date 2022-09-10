Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of KGX stock opened at €34.15 ($34.85) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

