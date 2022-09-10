UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €5.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Schaeffler Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.18 ($5.28) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.58.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

