Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of First Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 49,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 202% compared to the average volume of 16,310 call options.

First Solar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $135.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 34,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Solar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,331 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.74.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

