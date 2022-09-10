Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €214.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €214.00 ($218.37) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Price Performance

Allianz stock opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Thursday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of €175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €193.66.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.