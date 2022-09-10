Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €214.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €214.00 ($218.37) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Allianz Price Performance
Allianz stock opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Thursday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of €175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €193.66.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
