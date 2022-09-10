OPKO Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 15,001 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the average volume of 986 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,445,209.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,406,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,699,463.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,857,514 shares in the company, valued at $49,445,209.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,100 in the last 90 days. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

OPKO Health Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

