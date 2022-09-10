Berenberg Bank Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) received a €8.50 ($8.67) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.57) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

SGL Carbon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at €7.60 ($7.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $928.65 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.10. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of €10.78 ($11.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

