Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €90.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Stock Up 2.6 %

ETR:KRN opened at €83.15 ($84.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €81.99 and a 200-day moving average of €79.16. Krones has a 52 week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52 week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

