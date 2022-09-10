JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€220.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at €168.62 ($172.06) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €175.36 and its 200-day moving average is €193.66.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.