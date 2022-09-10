Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.60 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) received a €14.60 ($14.90) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZU. set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.31) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ETR SZU opened at €13.30 ($13.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 52-week high of €15.72 ($16.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

