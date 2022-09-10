Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €22.97 ($23.44) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.43. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

