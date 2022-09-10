Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,595 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,335% compared to the typical volume of 284 put options.

Insider Activity at IMARA

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 83,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $92,350.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,017,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,729.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 252.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 273.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.86. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

