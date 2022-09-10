FY2022 Earnings Estimate for International Seaways, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million.

International Seaways Trading Up 2.2 %

INSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:INSW opened at $32.53 on Thursday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.03.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.00%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,499 shares of company stock worth $1,322,942. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

