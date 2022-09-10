Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.78 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

